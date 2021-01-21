Season Preview Capsule: 2020-21 Chino Valley wrestling
Prep Wrestling
2020-2021 Chino Valley Wrestling
Conference: Division III
Region: Section I
2019-20 Playoffs: Finished third overall at the Division III state championships with 90 points, 21 shy of Yuma, which won the state team title; 138 lbs.- Cody Jasper def. Lorenzen-Hrenko (fall, 2:57), lost to Lewis (Dec 7-2); 160 lbs.- Keller Rock wins state title, def. Dortch (fall, 2:38); 170 lbs.- Dakota McMains def Miranda (fall, 1:15), lost to Baldwin (fall, 1:31);
Coach: Kevin Giese
2020-21 Cougars Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
1/20 Bradshaw Mtn.* W, 46-35
1/22 Coconino 4 p.m.
1/26 Prescott* 4 p.m.
1/27 Barry Goldwater* 4 p.m.
1/29 at Peoria* 4 p.m.
2/3 Deer Valley* 4 p.m.
2/5 at Show Low 3 p.m.
2/6 at Snowflake 1 p.m.
2/9 Combs 4 p.m.
2/10 at Yuma Catholic 2 p.m.
2/12 at Yuma* 2 p.m.
2/19 Mayer 4 p.m.
TBA Div. III State Invite TBA
* Section I Match
