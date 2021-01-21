Season Preview Capsule: 2020-21 Bradshaw Mountain wrestling

2020-2021 Bradshaw Mountain Wrestling

Conference: Division III

Region: Section I

2019-20 Playoffs: Finished 24th overall in Division III state championships with 31 points; 160 lbs.- Nick Foshee def. Austin Pitts (fall, 3:00), def. Burca (fall, 4:52), loses to Dortch (Dec 5-1).

Coach: Bud Nollet

2020-21 Bears Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

1/20 at Chino Valley* L, 46-35

1/22 at Barry Goldwater* 4 p.m.

1/25 Holbrook 4 p.m.

2/2 at Deer Valley* 4 p.m.

2/3 Show Low 4 p.m.

2/6 at Mingus 4 p.m.

2/10 at Cactus* 2 p.m.

2/13 Mayer 10 a.m.

2/17 Prescott* 4 p.m.

2/19 at Coconino^ 4 p.m.

2/20 Combs 11 a.m.

TBA Div. III State Invite TBA

* Section I Match

^ Match at Sinagua Middle School, Flagstaff