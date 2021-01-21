Season Preview Capsule: 2020-21 Bradshaw Mountain wrestling
Prep Wrestling
2020-2021 Bradshaw Mountain Wrestling
Conference: Division III
Region: Section I
2019-20 Playoffs: Finished 24th overall in Division III state championships with 31 points; 160 lbs.- Nick Foshee def. Austin Pitts (fall, 3:00), def. Burca (fall, 4:52), loses to Dortch (Dec 5-1).
Coach: Bud Nollet
2020-21 Bears Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
1/20 at Chino Valley* L, 46-35
1/22 at Barry Goldwater* 4 p.m.
1/25 Holbrook 4 p.m.
2/2 at Deer Valley* 4 p.m.
2/3 Show Low 4 p.m.
2/6 at Mingus 4 p.m.
2/10 at Cactus* 2 p.m.
2/13 Mayer 10 a.m.
2/17 Prescott* 4 p.m.
2/19 at Coconino^ 4 p.m.
2/20 Combs 11 a.m.
TBA Div. III State Invite TBA
* Section I Match
^ Match at Sinagua Middle School, Flagstaff
