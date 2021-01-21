Obituary: Barbara Alice Hutchins

Barbara Alice Hutchins, age 91, passed away on Jan. 15, 2021. Barbara was born on Feb. 9, 1929, in Dallas, Texas, to Clint and Velma Oxley Wilson.

After graduating high school, Barbara worked for the telephone company in Dallas, and later as a secretary after attending business college. At 6 feet tall, she was an active member of the Texas Tip-Toppers Social Club. It was at one of their events that she met Gene Hutchins, a tall and handsome man who wooed her and eventually wore her down convincing her to marry him. Barbara has often said that marrying Gene was one of the best decisions she ever made, not just because she had made a good match, but because he had been the one to introduce her to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Barbara and Gene traveled the country extensively in the early years of their marriage, as Gene’s job as a sub-contractor engineer sent him far and wide. They traveled around in a 35-foot trailer, and after having three children together, Barb and Gene finally settled down in California. They lived there for 14 years before falling in love with and moving to Prescott, Arizona, in 1971, where they would put down roots and spend the rest of their lives.

Those roots did not interfere with their passion for traveling, though. Once the kids were grown, Barbara learned to ride motorcycles and went on many adventures with Gene on her 500cc Honda. They rode all over the Western United States, Canada, and Mexico. After Gene took a spill on his bike that turned their world on its head for well over a year, the two of them bought a motorhome and the adventures continued. They also took several cruises and went on two separate tours around the world. They traveled all over Europe, Asia, New Zealand, South America, Alaska, and Canada, and visited Israel three times.

Barbara was an avid writer and worked as a columnist for The Prescott Courier. Her passion for writing, travel, and her religion often crossed paths. Barbara was tasked by the Courier with writing stories about her motorcycle trip across Canada, covered the story of the re-dedication of the Mesa Temple where she met Church President Spencer W. Kimball, and even co-authored a book about the history of Meso-America and its significance to the LDS church called Pathways to the Past.

Anyone who knows Barbara knows that she lived to serve, and almost always acted in leadership roles in the clubs for which she volunteered. Barbara served as president of the Prescott High School PTA, president of the Yavapai College Foundation, and volunteered at YRMC for 18 years. She was “Queen Mother” of the Red Hat Society, volunteered for the Prescott Chamber of Commerce for 12 years, and served for 25 years on the Prescott Noon Lioness Club where she also held the role of president and was awarded Melvin Jones Fellowship.

Barbara loved and was extremely active in her church, teaching and serving as president for the Relief Society, Young Women’s Organization, as well as in Primary. She and Gene also served as Ordinance Workers for the Mesa Temple for two years. She often said that discovering the church was the best thing that ever happened to her, and forever changed her life for the better.

Barbara is survived by her three children, Mark (Gayle), Juliana (Virgil), and Bill; grandchildren, Melanie, Justin, Laurie, Erica, Daniel, Tyler, Kate, and Brock; and loads of great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved deeply. Barbara is enjoying a reunion with her loved ones who preceded her in death, to include her husband, Gene Hutchins; her mother and daddy; grandson, Benjamin Hutchins; brother, Kenneth Wilson; her beloved dog, Sparky; and the many friends she made throughout her long and beautiful life.

Please join us celebrating Barbara on Saturday morning, Jan. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 1101 Sandretto Drive, in Prescott. Masks are required, and social distancing practices will be in place. If you would rather not attend in person, you may attend by viewing the services online at https://zoom.us/j/91828566716?pwd=MVNkNExpT3RyTzN5REFaTVU0OW5jUT09.

Barbara loved receiving flowers, so in lieu of sending flowers to her family, give a bouquet to someone you love. Barbara would have loved to know that she is spreading joy and making people feel special and loved even after she is gone from this world!

When Christ shall come, with shout of acclamation

And take me home, what joy shall fill my heart

Then I shall bow, in humble adoration

And then proclaim: “My God, how great Thou art!”

