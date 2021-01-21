Local private healthcare providers, pharmacies to get COVID-19 vaccines

Yavapai County has 26 private providers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine for their patients, local health officials reported in a news release Thursday, Jan. 21.

"Please check with your doctor to see if you can get an appointment. Fry’s and Safeway should be on board with vaccine next week," Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) announced in a news release Thursday, Jan. 21.

Pharmacy information can be found on the YCCHS Vaccine Information page online at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine. Look below the vaccine status graphic on the right side of the page and click on the "Pharmacy information" link.

VACCINE POD UPDATE

All appointments are filled at the YRMC Point of Dispensing (POD) Through Friday, Jan. 22. YRMC is also providing second doses to the Phase 1A group this week but is expected to re-open the POD as vaccine supply is replenished with a new registration link, YCCHS said in the release.

Spectrum Healthcare’s POD at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley and in Cottonwood are filling up quickly for with appointments available in early February.

"Please know, thousands of people trying to make an appointment and the system gets very bogged down during the day," YCCHS said in the release. "Making an appointment in the evening seems be easier."

Appointments for the Spectrum POD can be made by going to www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine; click on the Yavapai County COVID-19 Vaccine Status Chart displayed, and click on the category on the chart you fall under for the detailed information with the registrations links. Appointments can also be made through Spectrum Healthcare’s website at spectrumhg.org/vaccine.

Appointments are currently being made for Phase 1A and 1B populations, which include people 65 and older. The vaccination being given at local PODs is the Moderna version and is provided for free. The second dose appointment will be made at the time of the first vaccination.

ADDITIONAL VACCINE OPTION FOR ADULTS 65+

Also, for adults 65 and older, Yavapai County Community Health Center has created a form to sign up and be contacted for an appointment at one of their clinics in Prescott Valley, Prescott or Cottonwood. When filling out the form for the Type of Agency, select “Individual over 65”. YCCHS staff will call to schedule your appointment.

The clinic signup form for adults 65 and older can be found online at, https://form.jotform.com/203526242875053.

Once you have filled out the form, and as appointments are available, the YCCHS Vaccine Coordinator will contact you. This form can also be found on the YCCHS COVID-19 Vaccine Information page as a button below the graphic on the right side of the page.

PHOENIX AREA PODS

All February COVID-19 vaccination appointments at State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium are now booked. In all, Arizonans made 147,775 appointments at these sites as of Jan. 20.

For more local COVID-19 vaccine information, visit www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine or call the Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank at 928-442-5103, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.