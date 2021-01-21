Findlay Toyota Center prepares to become vaccination site

With Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley scheduled to become a COVID-19 vaccination site starting Monday, Jan. 25, arena officials on Jan. 20, announced that the remainder of this season’s winter ice-skating sessions have been canceled.

Late last week, event organizers at the arena, 3201 N. Main St., said that they had planned to keep the ice rink area open through at least early February for open skating. But officials are now saying arena space is needed to conduct vaccinations.

The Spectrum Healthcare Pod at Findlay Toyota Center is currently scheduled to operate seven days per week by appointment only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spectrum reportedly plans to vaccinate 500 to 1,000 individuals per day based on adequate vaccine supply and staffing.

Appointments must be made through Spectrum Healthcare’s website at spectrumhg.org/vaccine and shots are limited to the Phase 1A and 1B populations, which include people 65 and older. The vaccination is the Moderna version and is provided for free. The second dose appointment will be made at the time of the first vaccination.

This POD is made available through a partnership between Spectrum Healthcare, Yavapai County Community Health Services, the Town of Prescott Valley, Findlay Toyota Center, Fain Signature Group and Talking Glass Media. The clinic, being called “Vaccination Station,” will be set up inside the event center.

“We’re excited to help coordinate Vaccination Station for the region,” Fain Signature Group CEO Brad Fain stated. “We feel the Findlay Toyota Center is the perfect location for this momentous effort taking place in the center of Prescott Valley.”

Participants are asked to bring photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers and volunteers who will be working the event. There is no need to get a physician order.

Appointments filling fast

All appointments are filled at the YRMC Point of Dispensing (POD) in the old Sears building at Prescott Gateway Mall for Thursday and Friday, Jan. 21-22, according to YCCHS.

YRMC is also providing second doses to the Phase 1A group this week but is expected to re-open the POD as vaccine supply is replenished.

Spectrum Healthcare’s POD at Findlay Toyota Center and in Cottonwood are filling up quickly for next week. They plan to be open through the weekend and throughout the month. Health officials are asking residents to be patient in registering for an appointment.

In addition to Spectrum’s website, appointments can also be made by going to https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine; click on the Yavapai County COVID-19 Vaccine Status Chart displayed, and click on the category on the chart you fall under for the detailed information with the registrations links. YCCHS added that the 75 and older category has been changed to 65 and older.

YCCHS buildings are not open for walk-in assistance due to COVID mitigation measures, YCCHS stated in a news release. Residents needing help from the health department must call either the main line, 928-771-3122, or the Emergency Phone Bank at 928-442-5103. There are many volunteers manning the phone bank who can assist you.

Pharmacies

Next week is the official start of the CDC COVID-19 Retail Pharmacy Program beginning with only 100 Fry’s, Safeway and Albertson’s throughout the state with the intent to have over 800 pharmacies once vaccine supplies are more available. Other opportunities for receiving vaccine will be coming online, and as the county receives the information it will be posted on the Yavapai County Vaccine Information page.

On the horizon, the Johnson & Johnson trials show that their single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is effective. The company is hoping for emergency use authorization later this month, YCCHS said.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.