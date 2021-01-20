Obituary Notice: Dawn Walling Jackson
Originally Published: January 20, 2021 7:42 p.m.
Dawn Walling Jackson was born June 27, 1961, in New Jersey and died on Nov. 30, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is handling the final arrangements.
