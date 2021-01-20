Obituary: Karl Frederick (Eric) Schwerin

Karl Frederick (Eric) Schwerin passed away in Prescott, Arizona, on Dec. 23, 2020. Eric was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on July 30, 1966.

In his youth he enjoyed acting, appearing in shows at Popejoy Hall and playing the role of Billy in “On Golden Pond” at the Barn Dinner Theater in Cedar Crest.

For many years he worked as an electrician in Las Vegas, Nevada. More recently he was employed as manager of Hinman Street Storage in Prescott.

Eric is survived by his father, Karl Schwerin; his mother, Judith Drew; his sister, Marguerite Schwerin; his stepmother, Partha Louise; stepsisters, Tamara Nichelson and Taryn Lower; and stepbrother, Brent Buell. He also leaves behind many friends in Prescott.

Donations in Eric’s memory can be made to KNME (New Mexico PBS), 1130 University Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.

Information provided by the survivors.