Obituary: Barbara Ellen Greenough

Barbara Ellen Greenough, nee: Williams, went home to the Lord, Jan. 12, 2021, after a four-month battle with cancer. Her husband and daughter were at her side. She was born to Robert Knoll Williams and Maryellen Williams, nee: Ristow, on Dec. 17, 1944, in San Bernardino, California.

She has resided in Chino Valley, Arizona, with her husband since 2007, when they moved from Apple Valley, California. Barbara attended Hoover High School, class of 1962, in Glendale, California.

She graduated from California state University, San Bernardino in 1986 with a Masters Degree in Psychology. Barbara was an elementary school counselor and teacher at Westside Park Elementary School, in Adelanto, California, for 16 years.

She is survived by her husband, James A. Greenough; daughter, Lindsay L. Brune and her husband, Gabriel Brune; granddaughter, Jessica Ellen; and grandson, Jay Christopher of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; her aunt, Frances Elizabeth Whidden, of Sun City, Arizona; and younger sister, Marilyn Thompson and her husband, Robert and their daughter, Karrie and her husband, Jason Kaff, and their three children Kevin, Lauren and Kyndall of Bakersfield, California.

There will be a Memorial Service, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at 6 p.m., at Hope Lutheran Church, 1010 N. Road 1 East, Chino Valley. Then, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Victorville, California, 8 a.m. viewing and 9 a.m. graveside services, with Pastor Timothy Henning, presiding.

