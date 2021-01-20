Church News: Jan. 21, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship meets in person/online at 8:45/10:30 (masks required). Pastor Matt continues our Daniel series with “How Long Can a Nation Last?” (Daniel 2). Daniel tells us about the world’s future and God’s prophetic plans. Join us and learn why we can be confident in God’s plan. SolidRockPrescott.org.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Unity of Prescott — Our services are currently online only, www.unityprescott.org. Rev. Richard Rogers’ Sunday morning message is: “Seven Habits of Highly Transformational People-Focus on the Infinite.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

“Soothe the Heart, Feed the Soul — Music that Calls Us to Our Best Selves.” Join Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 11 a.m. Jan. 24 for musical selections with the power to inspire us, heal us and lift us up. Zoom in at PUUF.net – click Sunday Services – scroll down.

Sunday theme: Called by God to repentance and new life. Music highlighted will be of the “Spiritual” genre. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” study; 4 p.m. Tuesday “Is Genesis History?” CDC recommendations followed at all in-person gatherings.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church invites all to worship the third Sunday of Epiphany, Jan. 24 — 10 a.m. online at www.chinovalleyumc.org; 9 and 11 a.m. at 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley. Face coverings are required. Rev. Mary Taken’s message: “Blessed are the Meek.”

With release from Egyptian servitude, we at Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, meet online with others. Discussing: darkness into freedom, then and now. Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Call for links, details. Consultations and Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Be safe!

“What is our duty to our neighbors?” Message from Fr. Pierre-Henry at stlukesprescott.church. St. Luke’s offers online worship for all. Continue to pray for those in need and those affected by COVID-19, for the Yavapai-Apache and Navajo nations. For those in need, Food Pantry open Fridays, 9 to noon.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “Voices of Veterans and Love of Country.” Rev. Patty Willis and veterans from our community will tell how we can reclaim our national flag.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Living Free Fellowship — This is open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be Jan. 30 at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, please email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and Kids’ Church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, Prescott Valley — In deference to the upsurge of COVID-19, we are closing worship in our sanctuary. Our 10 a.m. worship is available on Facebook and we invite you to join us there. Our food pantry remains open on Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish Weekend Masses: Saturday Vigil, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Confessions: Monday, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 to 4 p.m. 9 a.m. Mass is live streamed on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, continues to worship virtually. Recorded worship services are available on the church website, fccprescott.org. Weekly Bible Study and fellowship gatherings are held on Zoom. For details, please call the church office at 928-455-4555.

Trinity Presbyterian Church has many small groups actively meeting on Zoom. Please check www.aztrinitypres.org to find a group that meets your interests and needs and instructions for joining. You can also find links to online worship along with worship bulletins filled with lots of information!

Firm Foundation Bible Church offers great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m., Youth group Thursdays at 6 p.m., and adult bible study Thursdays at 7 p.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

Prescott Nazarene — A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Worship Sundays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

Natzarim Yahshua Family Fellowship — “Letting the Light of the Torah Shine in Northern Arizona.” We are family friendly, vibrant, fun and Torah-rooted assembly! Shabbat Services at 10:30 a.m. For details and membership information, contact Jun Francke 928-277-7215 or jfrancke.sf@gmail.com.

American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Heights Church is still open … virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit us online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and rebroadcast at 6 p.m.