CATCH 22 – DAY 21: Man sought on probation violation for auto theft, and assault

Jonathan Sterling Mansfield (YCSO)

Jonathan Sterling Mansfield (YCSO)

Originally Published: January 20, 2021 8 p.m.

It’s day 21 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating Jonathan Sterling Mansfield.

Between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15, 2018, Mansfield stole a vehicle from U-HAUL in Sedona. On Sept. 15, a Cottonwood Police Officer located the U-HAUL pickup pulling a trailer in the area of Main and Cochise streets in Cottonwood.

The officer observed Mansfield, who was in the driver’s seat, hitting a female passenger in the head multiple times.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and Mansfield pulled the car to the right side of the road and stopped. Mansfield then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Mansfield was taken into custody and charged with auto theft and assault.

He now has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation warrant with no bond stemming from the above charges.

Mansfield is described as a 35-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in Eastlake Ohio on Lakeshore Blvd.

If you provide information leading to Mansfield’s arrest, you could earn a $500 cash reward.

To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov.

