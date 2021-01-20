OFFERS
Appointments filling up fast at Yavapai County vaccine POD locations

There are several COVID-19 vaccination Points of Dispensing (PODs) operating in Yavapai County, including the Prescott Gateway Mall, Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley and Spectrum Healthcare in Cottonwood. (AP file photo)

Originally Published: January 20, 2021 3:05 p.m.

All appointments are filled at the YRMC Point of Dispensing (POD) in the old Sears building at Prescott Gateway Mall for this Thursday and Friday, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services YCCHS. YRMC is also providing second doses to the Phase 1A group this week but is expected to re-open the POD as vaccine supply is replenished.

Spectrum Healthcare’s POD at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley and in Cottonwood are filling up quickly for next week. They plan to be open through the weekend and throughout the month. Health officials are asking residents to be patient in registering for an appointment. The POD is currently scheduled to be operating seven days per week by appointment only, 8 a.m. to 4 pm. Spectrum plans to vaccinate 500 to 1,000 individuals per day based on adequate vaccine supply and staffing. Appointments must be made through Spectrum Healthcare’s website at spectrumhg.org/vaccine, and is limited to the Phase 1A and 1B populations including people 65 and older. The vaccination is the Moderna version and is provided for free. The second dose appointment will be made at the time of the first vaccination.

Phase 1B includes education and childcare workers, protective services occupations, essential services/critical industry workers, adults with high-risk conditions in congregate settings, adults 65 and older.

Appointments can also be made by going to https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine; click on the Yavapai County COVID-19 Vaccine Status Chart displayed, and click on the category on the chart you fall under for the detailed information with the registrations links. YCCHS added that the 75 and older category has been changed to 65 and older.

YCCHS buildings are not open for walk-in assistance due to COVID mitigation measures,, YCCHS stated in a release. Residents needing help from the health department must call either the main line, 928-771-3122, or the Emergency Phone Bank at 928-442-5103. There are many volunteers manning the phone bank who can assist you.

Next week is the official start of the CDC COVID-19 Retail Pharmacy Program beginning with only 100 Fry’s, Safeway and Albertson’s throughout the state with the intent to have over 800 pharmacies once vaccine supplies are more available. Other opportunities for receiving vaccine will be coming online, and as the county receives the information it will be posted on the Yavapai County Vaccine Information page.

On the horizon, the Johnson & Johnson trials show that their single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is effective. The company is hoping for emergency use authorization later this month, YCCHS said.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

As of this Wednesday, Jan. 20 story post, Yavapai County is currently in Phase 1B, which now includes Adults 65 and older, and for any remaining Phase 1A essential healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents. This status chart is updated daily on the Yavapai County Community Health Services Vaccine Information page at https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

