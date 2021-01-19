Season Preview Capsule: 2020-21 Prescott girls soccer
Prep Girls Soccer
2020-2021 Prescott Girls Soccer
Conference: 4A
Region: Grand Canyon
2019-20 Record: 17-1-1 (7-0 Grand Canyon-Champs)
2019-20 Playoffs: No. 1 Badgers beat No. 16 Mohave 5-0; Beat No. 8 Walden Grove 3-2 (OT); Lost to No. 4 Catalina Foothills 1-0 in 4A state semifinals.
Coach: Paul Campuzano (44-8-3, 4th season)
2020-21 Badgers Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
1/19 at Mohave* Late
1/21 Coconino* 5 p.m.
1/22 Lee Williams* 5 p.m.
1/28 Mingus* 5 p.m.
2/2 at Flagstaff* 3 p.m.
2/6 at Buckeye Noon
2/11 at Am. Leadership 6 p.m.
2/13 Seton Catholic 3 p.m.
2/16 Poston Butte 5 p.m.
2/18 at Shadow Mtn. 4 p.m.
3/4 Bradshaw Mtn.* 5 p.m.
TBA 4A State Playoffs TBA
* Grand Canyon Region Match
