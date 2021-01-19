Season Preview Capsule: 2020-21 Bradshaw Mountain girls soccer
Prep Girls Soccer
2020-2021 Bradshaw Mountain Girls Soccer
Conference: 4A
Region: Grand Canyon
2019-20 Record: 6-7 (1-5 Grand Canyon)
2019-20 Playoffs: No. 20 Bears lost 2-0 to No. 13 Seton Catholic in 4A state play-in round.
Coach: John Sterling (9th season)
2020-21 Bears Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
1/20 at Mesquite 6 p.m.
1/21 Mingus* 5 p.m.
1/26 at Coconino* 3 p.m.
1/28 Flagstaff* 5 p.m.
2/2 Lee Williams* 5 p.m.
2/4 at Mohave* 5 p.m.
2/11 Deer Valley 5 p.m.
2/13 at Cactus 1 p.m.
2/16 at Buckeye Union 6 p.m.
2/18 St. Mary’s 5 p.m.
2/25 Youngker 5 p.m.
3/4 at Prescott* 5 p.m.
TBA 4A State Playoffs TBA
* Grand Canyon Region Match
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 12, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: