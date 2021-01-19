Season Preview Capsule: 2020-21 Bradshaw Mountain girls soccer

2020-2021 Bradshaw Mountain Girls Soccer

Conference: 4A

Region: Grand Canyon

2019-20 Record: 6-7 (1-5 Grand Canyon)

2019-20 Playoffs: No. 20 Bears lost 2-0 to No. 13 Seton Catholic in 4A state play-in round.

Coach: John Sterling (9th season)

2020-21 Bears Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

1/20 at Mesquite 6 p.m.

1/21 Mingus* 5 p.m.

1/26 at Coconino* 3 p.m.

1/28 Flagstaff* 5 p.m.

2/2 Lee Williams* 5 p.m.

2/4 at Mohave* 5 p.m.

2/11 Deer Valley 5 p.m.

2/13 at Cactus 1 p.m.

2/16 at Buckeye Union 6 p.m.

2/18 St. Mary’s 5 p.m.

2/25 Youngker 5 p.m.

3/4 at Prescott* 5 p.m.

TBA 4A State Playoffs TBA

* Grand Canyon Region Match