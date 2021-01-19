Season Preview Capsule: 2020-21 Bradshaw Mountain boys soccer

2020-2021 Bradshaw Mountain Boys Soccer

Conference: 4A

Region: Grand Canyon

2019-20 Record: 7-8-1 (3-3 Grand Canyon)

2019-20 Playoffs: No. 18 Bears beat No. 15 Desert Edge 2-2 (5-4 PK) in 4A state play-in round; Lost to No. 5 Washington 4-0 in first round of state.

Coach: Jim Workman (7-8-1, 2nd season)

2020-21 Bears Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

1/22 at Mingus* 5 p.m.

1/27 Coconino* 5 p.m.

1/29 at Flagstaff* 3 p.m.

2/3 at Lee Williams* 6 p.m.

2/5 Mohave* 5 p.m.

2/11 at Deer Valley 6 p.m.

2/15 Cactus 5 p.m.

2/17 Buckeye Union 5 p.m.

2/19 at St. Mary’s 6 p.m.

3/5 Prescott* 4 p.m.

TBA 4A State Playoffs TBA

* Grand Canyon Region Match