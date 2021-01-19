Season Preview Capsule: 2020-21 Prescott boys soccer
Prep Boys Soccer
2020-2021 Prescott Boys Soccer
Conference: 4A
Region: Grand Canyon
2019-20 Record: 7-7-1 (4-2 Grand Canyon)
2019-20 Playoffs: No. 21 Badgers lost 1-0 to No. 12 Tempe in 4A state play-in round.
Coach: Philip Reid (30-18-1, 4th season)
2020-21 Badgers Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
1/20 Mohave* 5 p.m.
1/22 at Coconino* 3 p.m.
1/29 at Mingus* 5 p.m.
2/3 Flagstaff* 5 p.m.
2/8 Shadow Mountain 3 p.m.
2/11 Am. Leadership 5 p.m.
2/15 at Seton Catholic 6 p.m.
2/17 at Poston Butte 5 p.m.
2/24 Buckeye Union 5 p.m.
3/3 at Lee Williams* 6 p.m.
3/5 at Bradshaw Mtn.* 4 p.m.
TBA 4A State Playoffs TBA
* Grand Canyon Region Match
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 12, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: