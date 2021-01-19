Season Preview Capsule: 2020-21 Prescott boys soccer

2020-2021 Prescott Boys Soccer

Conference: 4A

Region: Grand Canyon

2019-20 Record: 7-7-1 (4-2 Grand Canyon)

2019-20 Playoffs: No. 21 Badgers lost 1-0 to No. 12 Tempe in 4A state play-in round.

Coach: Philip Reid (30-18-1, 4th season)

2020-21 Badgers Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

1/20 Mohave* 5 p.m.

1/22 at Coconino* 3 p.m.

1/29 at Mingus* 5 p.m.

2/3 Flagstaff* 5 p.m.

2/8 Shadow Mountain 3 p.m.

2/11 Am. Leadership 5 p.m.

2/15 at Seton Catholic 6 p.m.

2/17 at Poston Butte 5 p.m.

2/24 Buckeye Union 5 p.m.

3/3 at Lee Williams* 6 p.m.

3/5 at Bradshaw Mtn.* 4 p.m.

TBA 4A State Playoffs TBA

* Grand Canyon Region Match