Obituary Notice: Verda Mitchell
Originally Published: January 19, 2021 8:41 p.m.
Verda Mitchell, age 91, of Prescott, Arizona, was born June 3, 1929, in Ogden, Utah, and passed away Jan. 17, 2021, in Prescott. Arrangements entrusted by Hampton Funeral Home.
