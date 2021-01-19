OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 19
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Henry ‘Hank’ Ryan

Henry ‘Hank’ Ryan

Henry ‘Hank’ Ryan

Originally Published: January 19, 2021 8:46 p.m.

After a long and happy life, Henry "Hank" Ryan passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 16, 2021. He died of old age. Henry was born in 1932 in Ballston Spa, New York, where he met and married his wife, Hilda Ryan, and raised three children.

He was a hard worker from a young age and instilled a great work ethic in all of his children. Henry performed in many disciplines over the years including working for the Railroad, U.S. Army, Consolidated Freightways, Price Chopper, Saratoga County Supervisor, Owned/Operated Ballston Spa Liquor Store, and rehabbed many rental properties. He truly loved to work and accomplish things. Henry was friendly, kind, funny, great with numbers, and well-liked by everyone he met. Henry believed that the best thing a person could do was educate their children. He often communicated his thoughts and parental advice via sayings. Here are a few which will forever trigger a great memory about Dad: (1) If you spend it today, you will not have it tomorrow. (2) If you can help someone, you should do so. (3) Don't put off until tomorrow what you should do today. (4) It's not how much you make; it's how much you keep and (5) No risk, no reward.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda; and two sisters, Madeline Agresta of Amsterdam, New York, and Patricia DeCicco of Amsterdam, New York. Henry is survived by his brother, Frederick Ryan (Bette) of Florida; his three children and their spouses, David Ryan (Cathy) of New York, Peter Ryan (Mimi) of Virginia, and Nancy Biggs (Brian) of Arizona; and six grandchildren, Ben, Sam, Rob, Danielle, Luke, and Sophia. Henry will forever live on in the hearts of his loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans — Chapter 16 Prescott, in remembrance of Henry.

Arrangements were entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

"Good night Mrs. Calabash, wherever you are."

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries