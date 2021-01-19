Obituary: Henry ‘Hank’ Ryan

After a long and happy life, Henry "Hank" Ryan passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 16, 2021. He died of old age. Henry was born in 1932 in Ballston Spa, New York, where he met and married his wife, Hilda Ryan, and raised three children.

He was a hard worker from a young age and instilled a great work ethic in all of his children. Henry performed in many disciplines over the years including working for the Railroad, U.S. Army, Consolidated Freightways, Price Chopper, Saratoga County Supervisor, Owned/Operated Ballston Spa Liquor Store, and rehabbed many rental properties. He truly loved to work and accomplish things. Henry was friendly, kind, funny, great with numbers, and well-liked by everyone he met. Henry believed that the best thing a person could do was educate their children. He often communicated his thoughts and parental advice via sayings. Here are a few which will forever trigger a great memory about Dad: (1) If you spend it today, you will not have it tomorrow. (2) If you can help someone, you should do so. (3) Don't put off until tomorrow what you should do today. (4) It's not how much you make; it's how much you keep and (5) No risk, no reward.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda; and two sisters, Madeline Agresta of Amsterdam, New York, and Patricia DeCicco of Amsterdam, New York. Henry is survived by his brother, Frederick Ryan (Bette) of Florida; his three children and their spouses, David Ryan (Cathy) of New York, Peter Ryan (Mimi) of Virginia, and Nancy Biggs (Brian) of Arizona; and six grandchildren, Ben, Sam, Rob, Danielle, Luke, and Sophia. Henry will forever live on in the hearts of his loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans — Chapter 16 Prescott, in remembrance of Henry.

Arrangements were entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

"Good night Mrs. Calabash, wherever you are."

