Obituary: Donald Otto

Donald Otto, 60, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 15, 2021. Donald was born in Yonkers, New York, on June 15, 1960.

Don and his wife, Mona, moved to Prescott Valley 11 years ago and purchased Sun Valley Tire (formally C&R Tire). Don soon became well known in the community for his kind, loving and generous nature. He loved helping anyone he could. He often sponsored and held fundraisers for various organizations.

Don was a world-renowned poker player and an avid car enthusiast, belonging to the Prescott Vette Club. Don will be greatly missed by his family and friends and the community, as well.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Mona; and three loving daughters, Jayne, Jennifer and Debbie; and several grandchildren, Tyeonna, Nicole, Phylicia, Hayley, Bailey, Samantha, Ryan, Chase, Carter and Grant.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Sunrise Funeral Home and Chapel. The viewing is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the funeral service will follow immediately after at 1 p.m. with Military Honors to be performed.

There will be a live streaming of the service, please check Don’s Facebook account for more information.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to any one of Don’s favorite charities.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.