Obituary: Concepcion Gutierrez Carreras

The life of Concepcion Gutierrez Carreras is a story of love, faith, and family. It is the Heaven on earth that happens when a beautiful and loving woman dedicates her time on earth to living as a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and child of God.

Concepcion "Connie" was born to Cecilio Gutierrez and Mary Davila on Oct. 21, 1927, in Matamoros, Mexico. When Connie was 9 months old, her family immigrated to the United States. When Connie was 14 years old, her mother died giving birth to the youngest of their 12 children. In the years following, Connie did all she could to help with caring for her siblings.

It was in Prescott, Arizona, while a young and beautiful Connie was working at Rohrer & Bloom drugstore that Jesus "Jesse" Lira Carreras, a miner in Jerome, walked in to buy a 10-cent bottle of Coke and fell in love with Connie at first sight.

Connie and Jesse settled into a cozy home in the heart of Prescott, where they raised four children, Connie proudly became a citizen of the United States in 1952. When walking into their home, family was greeted by delicious scents wafting through the kitchen. Scents of the softest tortillas, of savory meals, and of the sweetest of pies or cakes made for dessert. Connie spent her days nurturing her family with food, love, prayers, and a safe place to just be in her company. Connie created a home that became a ray of light in dark days, a place where her family could always turn to and never be turned away. Framed pictures of their beautiful growing family covered walls and shelves throughout their home, telling a story of a life well lived and well loved.

Connie and Jesse began and ended each day of their marriage with a prayer and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in February 2018. In April 2018, Jesse, at the age of 95 left this earth to wait for Connie in Heaven. Connie spent the last years of her life residing at the Pioneer Home in Prescott, where she was well-loved and cared for by the attentive staff.

On the afternoon of Jan. 9, 2021, Connie took her last sweet breath on earth and went on her journey to Heaven, to be reunited with her husband, Jesse; son, Richard Carreras, and granddaughter, Andrea (Berry) Carreras, who preceded her in death. Concepcion is survived by her daughters, Martha (Bill) Hunt, Victoria (Duke) Flores, and son David (Georgina) Carreras, as well as nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

