Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 19
Weather  56.0 weather icon
COVID-19 vaccination Points of Dispensing (POD) planned for later this week in Yavapai County

Yavapai County is scheduling COVID-19 vaccination Points of Dispensing (PODs) that will begin later this week at several locations, including the Prescott Gateway Mall, Findlay Toyota Event Center in Prescott Valley and Spectrum Healthcare in Cottonwood. (AP file photo)

Originally Published: January 19, 2021 3:16 p.m.

Below is an update from Yavapai County Community Health Services regarding COVID-19 vaccination Points of Dispensing (PODs) and schedules.

YRMC POD AT SEARS IN GATEWAY MALL

The POD site being coordinated by Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) will begin on Thursday, Jan. 21, in the old Sears building in Gateway Mall, 3280 Gateway Blvd. in Prescott. It will be open to all Phase 1A and 1B individuals and currently only appointments are available for Thursday and Friday, YCCHS said in a release on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Additional appointments will be added in the coming weeks. Go to https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine to make an appointment. The YRMC POD is currently scheduled for six days per week but may expand to seven days with adequate assistance/staffing and vaccine availability. YRMC plans to vaccinate 500 individuals per day.

SPECTRUM HEALTHCARE POD IN PRESCOTT VALLEY

The POD Site being coordinated by Spectrum Healthcare will begin on Monday, Jan. 25 at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. This POD is currently scheduled to be seven days per week by appointment only. Spectrum plans to vaccinate 500 to 1,000 individuals per day based on adequate vaccine supply and staffing.

SPECTRUM HEALTHCARE POD IN COTTONWOOD

A POD Site also being coordinated by Spectrum Healthcare will begin on Monday, Jan. 25 or sooner at 8 E. Cotton Street in Cottonwood. This POD is currently scheduled for seven days per week by appointment only. Spectrum plans to vaccinate 500 per day with adequate vaccine supply and staffing.

Appointments can be made via YCCHS website. https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine. Click on the Yavapai County Covid-19 Vaccine Status interactive graphic.

Spectrum is also supporting one-day events for educators at Humboldt Unified and Prescott Unified school districts on Thursday, Jan. 21 and Friday, Jan. 22, where they plan to vaccinate more than 1,000 educators.

Yavapai County Community Health Services is supporting all POD sites with Medical Reserve Corps, and other available staff.

"We will also provide personal protective equipment to each site and have requested five vaccinators and five support staff for each of the above locations from the National Guard," YCCHS said in the release. "We are excited to bring these opportunities for vaccination to Yavapai County residents."

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
