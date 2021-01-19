Changes made to Chino Valley meals for students

With hybrid instruction now restarted for preschool through 5th grade the Chino Vally Unified School District (CVUSD) will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch for all children ages 18 and younger in the communities of Chino Valley and Paulden.

However, there are some changes that started Jan. 4. Parents/guardians are able to pick-up meal combos for each child as follows: Monday and Wednesday at Territorial Early Childhood Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday and Wednesday evenings at Chino Valley High School from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For bus pickup routes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, refer to the table below to view all options of where parents/guardians can pick up food, or visit chinovalleyschools.com and click on the “Food Services” tab.