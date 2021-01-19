581 more COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths reported in Yavapai County over holiday weekend

As Arizona prepares to expand its vaccination reach, health officials on Tuesday, Jan. 19, reported 6,417 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Arizona since the pandemic began has reported 673,882 cases and 11,266 known deaths. Meanwhile, the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations have started to decline after spiking to record levels over the past week.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Arizona currently leads the nation with the highest seven-day average of daily cases per 100,000 people with 117.

In other developments:

—The University of Arizona will require all students living on campus to get COVID-19 tests twice a week. Students will gargle a saline solution that will then be analyzed by the university's own research lab. Students must take the two tests at least 48 hours apart.

"It's certainly a better experience not having someone or having you put a swab up your own nose," University President Robert Robbins said.

The number of infections in Arizona is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 581 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more confirmed deaths over the MLK holiday weekend, according to a news release Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 91,031 residents with 15,318 positive cases, 6,077 recovered, and 325 deaths.

YRMC West has 66 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 17 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports 14 COVID-19 patients.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

