Preview: 2020-21 Prescott girls basketball schedule
Prep Girls Basketball
2020-2021 Prescott Girls Basketball
Conference: 4A
Region: Grand Canyon
2019-20 Record: 9-13 (4-8 Grand Canyon)
2019-20 Playoffs: DNQ
Coach: Bobbi Yoder (60-71, 6th season)
2020-21 Badgers Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
1/19 Bradshaw Mtn.* 7 p.m.
1/22 Mohave* 7 p.m.
1/26 at Coconino* 5:30 p.m.
1/28 at Cactus 7 p.m.
2/2 Mingus* 7 p.m.
2/5 at Flagstaff* 7 p.m.
2/10 Coconino* 5:30 p.m.
2/12 at Bradshaw Mtn.* 7 p.m.
2/15 at Mohave* 7 p.m.
2/17 at Mingus* 7 p.m.
2/19 Lee Williams* 7 p.m.
2/23 at Peoria 5:30 p.m.
2/26 Flagstaff* 7 p.m.
3/1 at Desert Edge 5:30 p.m.
3/3 at St. Mary’s 5:30 p.m.
3/5 at Lee Williams 7 p.m.
TBA 4A State Playoffs TBA
* Grand Canyon Region Game
