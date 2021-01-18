Preview: 2020-21 Prescott girls basketball schedule Prep Girls Basketball

2020-2021 Prescott Girls Basketball Conference: 4A Region: Grand Canyon 2019-20 Record: 9-13 (4-8 Grand Canyon) 2019-20 Playoffs: DNQ Coach: Bobbi Yoder (60-71, 6th season) 2020-21 Badgers Schedule: Date Opponent Time 1/19 Bradshaw Mtn.* 7 p.m. 1/22 Mohave* 7 p.m. 1/26 at Coconino* 5:30 p.m. 1/28 at Cactus 7 p.m. 2/2 Mingus* 7 p.m. 2/5 at Flagstaff* 7 p.m. 2/10 Coconino* 5:30 p.m. 2/12 at Bradshaw Mtn.* 7 p.m. 2/15 at Mohave* 7 p.m. 2/17 at Mingus* 7 p.m. 2/19 Lee Williams* 7 p.m. 2/23 at Peoria 5:30 p.m. 2/26 Flagstaff* 7 p.m. 3/1 at Desert Edge 5:30 p.m. 3/3 at St. Mary’s 5:30 p.m. 3/5 at Lee Williams 7 p.m. TBA 4A State Playoffs TBA * Grand Canyon Region Game

