Preview: 2020-21 Prescott boys basketball schedule
Prep Boys Basketball
2020-2021 Prescott Boys Basketball
Conference: 4A
Region: Grand Canyon
2019-20 Record: 8-13 (7-5 Grand Canyon)
2019-20 Playoffs: DNQ
Coach: Travis Stedman (14-29, 3rd season)
2020-21 Badgers Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
1/19 at Bradshaw Mtn.* 7 p.m.
1/22 at Mohave* 7 p.m.
1/26 Coconino* 7 p.m.
2/2 at Mingus* 7 p.m.
2/5 Flagstaff* 7 p.m.
2/8 at Lee Williams* 7 p.m.
2/11 at Coconino* 7 p.m.
2/12 Cactus 7 p.m.
2/15 Mohave* 7 p.m.
2/17 Mingus* 7 p.m.
2/19 at Mesquite 7 p.m.
2/23 Peoria 7 p.m.
2/26 at Flagstaff 7 p.m.
3/2 Bradshaw Mtn.* 7 p.m.
3/3 St. Mary’s 7 p.m.
3/5 Lee Williams* 7 p.m.
TBA 4A State Playoffs TBA
- Grand Canyon Region Game
