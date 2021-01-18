Preview: 2020-21 Prescott boys basketball schedule Prep Boys Basketball

2020-2021 Prescott Boys Basketball Conference: 4A Region: Grand Canyon 2019-20 Record: 8-13 (7-5 Grand Canyon) 2019-20 Playoffs: DNQ Coach: Travis Stedman (14-29, 3rd season) 2020-21 Badgers Schedule: Date Opponent Time 1/19 at Bradshaw Mtn.* 7 p.m. 1/22 at Mohave* 7 p.m. 1/26 Coconino* 7 p.m. 2/2 at Mingus* 7 p.m. 2/5 Flagstaff* 7 p.m. 2/8 at Lee Williams* 7 p.m. 2/11 at Coconino* 7 p.m. 2/12 Cactus 7 p.m. 2/15 Mohave* 7 p.m. 2/17 Mingus* 7 p.m. 2/19 at Mesquite 7 p.m. 2/23 Peoria 7 p.m. 2/26 at Flagstaff 7 p.m. 3/2 Bradshaw Mtn.* 7 p.m. 3/3 St. Mary’s 7 p.m. 3/5 Lee Williams* 7 p.m. TBA 4A State Playoffs TBA Grand Canyon Region Game

