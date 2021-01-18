Photo: Rain expected this week in Prescott
Originally Published: January 18, 2021 8:40 p.m.
The Prescott area may see some wet and cold weather this week as the National Weather Service is calling for morning showers on Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, with more to come Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 40 degree range.
Also, starting on Sunday snow showers are expected through Monday or Tuesday. Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for up-to-date weather in the Prescott area.
