Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 17
Firefighters working to contain the Sour Fire north of Highway 169

Firefighters from Prescott National Forest, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District responded to a fire south of Cherry Road, approximately four miles west of Interstate 17 and north of Highway 169 on the Verde Ranger District Sunday evening, Jan. 17, 2020. (Courtesy/Prescott National Forest Service)

Firefighters from Prescott National Forest, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District responded to a fire south of Cherry Road, approximately four miles west of Interstate 17 and north of Highway 169 on the Verde Ranger District Sunday evening, Jan. 17, 2020. (Courtesy/Prescott National Forest Service)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 17, 2021 10:05 p.m.

The Sour Fire

Firefighters from multiple agencies are fighting a fire that appeared to be initially reported near milepost 11 on Highway 169 Sunday.

According to a post on the Prescott National Forest Facebook page, firefighters from Prescott National Forest, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA), and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District responded to a fire south of Cherry Road, approximately four miles west of Interstate 17 and north of Highway 169 on the Verde Ranger District Sunday evening.

The combined agencies are working to fight what's being called the Sour Fire.

Firefighters are burning along FR96 keeping the fire from progressing to the north, Prescott National Forest reported.

"Please be cautious while traveling on HWY169 and CR75 near the fire as fire vehicles, equipment and personnel will be working tonight and tomorrow along these roads," the agency urged on their Facebook page.

The fire was reported to be approximately 75-100 acres Sunday night.

"There are currently no structures threatened or any other values at risk," CAFMA said in a Facebook post.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for updates.

Firefighters are burning along FR96 keeping the fire from progressing to the north, Prescott National Forest reported. (Courtesy/Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority)

