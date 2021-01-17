OFFERS
Catch 22 — Day 18: Man sought on charges including auto theft, aggravated assault

Ryan Sydney Wheat

Originally Published: January 17, 2021 8 p.m.

For Day 18 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 program, Yavapai County’s law enforcement professionals are asking for your help in locating Ryan Sydney Wheat.

On Aug. 6, 2019, Wheat was stopped by a Prescott Police officer while driving a stolen vehicle. As the officer was at Wheat’s window, Wheat fled in his vehicle placing the officer in danger as his arm was inside the window attempting to pull Wheat out.

That same day, during another attempt to steal a car in the Prescott area, the victim tried to get Wheat out of his car and Wheat assaulted him by punching him multiple times. Wheat fled the scene without the vehicle and later stole another vehicle in Prescott. Officers again tried to stop Wheat and he fled yet another time. This time, Wheat fled at speeds of approximately 90 mph and ran a red light.

Wheat is described as a 35-year-old white man, 5-foot-8 with green eyes and brown hair. His last known address was in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

He has a statewide extraditable warrant with a $150,000 bond for two counts of Auto Theft, Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Damage.

If you provide information leading to Wheat’s arrest, you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or visit www.ycsoaz.gov.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

