Sat, Jan. 16
Obituary: Raneta Lou Daniel

Raneta Lou Daniel

Raneta Lou Daniel

Originally Published: January 16, 2021 8:47 p.m.

Raneta Lou Daniel, 91, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Wenatchee, Washington. Raneta was born Dec. 12, 1929, in Eaton, Colorado, to the late Ralph and Berneta Smith Pauley.

Raneta was the older sister to Bonnie Sharlene “Sherry” Spong. They were raised in a small log cabin in Central Kansas. Although the older sister, Raneta and Sherry remained very close until Sherry’s death in 2007.

After graduating from high school in Ellenwood, Kansas, Raneta lived and worked in Kansas City for a short time. After returning home from living the city life, Raneta’s father, Ralph, who worked in the oil fields of Kansas, introduced Raneta to his new hired hand, a skinny farm boy named Perry Daniel. The two started dating and married in 1952.

Perry and Raneta raised four children while living in Kansas, Colorado and eventually settling in Prescott, Arizona, in 1972.

Raneta and Perry both were blessed with lifelong friends and held those friendships close throughout their lives. Raneta was known to speak her mind on occasion and always stood up for what she believed was right. Raneta loved animals and raised a variety of small dogs during her lifetime. Two of her favorites were Jasper #1 and #2.

Raneta leaves behind her oldest son, Doug (Crystal) Daniel of Goshen, Indiana; and youngest son, Todd (Tammy) Daniel of Wenatchee, Washington; daughter-in-law, Leslie Daniel of Wenatchee, Washington; and five grandchildren. Raneta is preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Perry Daniel; son, Brad Daniel; and daughter, Betsy Chaney.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the kind and caring staff at Ella’s Adult Family Home in Wenatchee for the compassion and care of our mother, Raneta, during her last days. For those who wish, donations may be sent to the humane society of your choice in Raneta’s honor.

Arrangements were entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, Washington.

Information provided by survivors.

