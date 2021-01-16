Obituary: Perry Douglas Daniel

Perry Douglas Daniel, 95 of Prescott, Arizona, passed away with family by his side on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Wenatchee, Washington. Perry was born Oct. 25, 1925, in Eldorado, Kansas, to the late Doster and Zoe Daniel. Perry was the youngest boy out of five children, four preceded him in death. Perry was educated in the rural schools of Eastern Kansas.

Perry had an enormous quest for knowledge and was an avid reader of history, adventure and non-fiction. From his early childhood, Perry dreamed of flying for the military following in the footsteps of his older brother; however, his eyesight prevented him from fulfilling that dream so he joined the Merchant Marines in 1944. He served on three utility and supply ships, operating in the undefended waters of the Atlantic, supplying U.S. troops with ammunition, food and supplies. After serving in the Merchant Marines, Perry enlisted in the U.S. Army and completed a two-year tour as a member of the Airborne Division.

Perry married Raneta Lou Pauley in 1952 and raised four children while living in Kansas, Colorado and eventually settling in Prescott, in 1972.

Perry’s infectious laugh, positive personality and willingness to help those who were in need were traits that blessed him with many lifelong friends. Perry had a deep and devoted love for his country and a strong belief that nothing is more important than family and friends. His spirit for adventure and ambition were reflected by the numerous professions that he held over the course of his lifetime some of which were: Wildcat Rig Operator, Oil field Superintendent, Small Business Owner, Contractor, Long-Haul Truck Driver and Commercial Fisherman.

Perry leaves behind his loving wife, Raneta; son, Doug (Crystal) Daniel of Goshen, Indiana; son, Todd (Tammy) Daniel of Wenatchee, Washington; daughter-in-law, Leslie Daniel of Wenatchee, Washington; and five grandchildren. Perry is preceded in death by his son, Brad Daniel; and daughter, Betsy Chaney.

The family would like to thank all of the kind and caring staff at Ella’s Adult Family Home in Wenatchee for helping Perry on his next journey. For those who wish, donations may be sent to the Disabled American Veterans.

Arrangements were entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, Washington.

Information provided by survivors.