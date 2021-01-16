Obituary: Margaret L. Shrum Stamps

Margaret L. Shrum Stamps passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Jan. 8, 2021.

Growing up, Margaret was the life of any party and loved sports, her family, friends and church. She was the choir director at the church she attended in Carrizozo, New Mexico. She was all-state two years in a row and was head cheerleader in high school at Carrizozo, New Mexico. She was honored to be crowned Miss Lincoln County, New Mexico, in the 1950s.

She married Bud Stamps on May 2, 1959, and proceeded to raise three children, Patty Ericsson, David Stamps and Tommy Stamps. After marriage she really developed her talent in all forms of art, she could take any object and make a beautiful piece of art. She cherished her church family at Willow Hills Baptist Church. She was blessed with many friends throughout her lifetime but during the last few years Lois Hawley, Ron and Kathie Pitts, and John and Florence Strothers supported her to where she could maintain her dream of staying in her home. The family is forever grateful for their unselfish efforts and the love they showed Margaret.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Stamps; her sister, Mary Alice Mundell of Colorado; her brother, Sonny Shrum of Virginia; and her grandson, Justin Ericsson. Margaret is survived by her sister, Sara Ribble and her husband, Charles B. Ribble of McKinney, Texas; and her sister, Sue Vige, and her husband, Earl Vige of Longville, Louisiana; her son, Tommy of San Antonio, Texas, and his wife, Melinda; her son, David of Drake, Colorado, and his wife, Kandee; and her daughter, Patty Ericsson of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; as well as multiple nieces and nephews. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Sunshine, Katie, Priscilla, Zack, Melissa, Levi, Todd, Ashley and Katelyn. She was also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Due to COVID-19 concerns it was Margaret’s request that there be no services. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Margaret’s character, we ask that you make any donation to a Glioblastoma Research of your choice, American Diabetes Association or Alzheimer’s Association.

