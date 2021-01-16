Obituary: Mack LeRoy Rowe

Mack LeRoy Rowe, 96, passed peacefully Dec. 31, 2020, at the Pioneers Home in Prescott, Arizona. He was born Sept. 3, 1924, in Scott City, Kansas, the youngest child of Jacob Rowe and Grace Myrtle (Jones) Rowe.

The family farmed in Kansas until the Dust Bowl and Depression made it impossible for Jacob, Grace and boys, Chester, Floyd and Mack, to make a living and feed the stock. They sold their stock and moved from Kansas to the Arizona desert where they joined the boys’ older sister, Loma, and husband, Bryan Start. They stuck it out near Castle Hot Springs for two years then moved to Prescott (1935).

Mack started working (for his brother, Floyd, and brother-in-law, Bryan) as a trucker in his early teens, driving and fixing trucks and cars. He married the love of his life, Nancy “Lora” Fisher, in March 1943, shortly after he was drafted into the Army. Lora was working in southern Arizona when he called and asked her, “What do you think about getting married?” She came home by bus the next day! Lora waitressed at the Old MiIl until Mack came home in 1946. During World War II, he drove trucks all over Europe delivering everything from people to supplies.

When Mack came home to Prescott he mined in the Iron King Mine and he and Lora started a family. After years drilling in the stope and driving those hurt in the mine by company ambulance to Prescott, Lora urged him to change to a safer career. He went to Mobil School and started Mack’s Mobil on Miller Valley Road. In the early ’70s, he sold the Mobil and went to work for Lamb Chevrolet as service manager. He retired from Lamb in the mid-’80s then worked for York Motors and later managed Skate Town USA, where he enjoyed his grandkids and their friends. The grandkids also loved to watch Mack and Lora square dance with the Mile-High Square Dance Club on the plaza and in the old Armory on Gurley.

Mack worked as a Jack-of-all trades for various Prescott companies: Home Appliance Store, The Counter Shop and Energy Efficient. In his late 70s, his son-in-law convinced him to do handyman work for Intercal which he really enjoyed. In 2007 he retired again, at age 83! Not one to sit still, Mack repaired furniture, made cutting boards and bird houses in his basement, which he gave away. He also helped Dave build a house in Prescott and later a barn in Chino Valley. He did beautiful woodworking, creating many stools, cabinets and tables that are family keepsakes. After Lora died in 2017, Mack went to live at the Arizona Pioneers Home. One of his highlights after moving there was the privilege of going with his friend, Bill, on the Honor Flight.

Mack’s greatest quality was that he could talk to anyone and made friends readily. He knew so many people throughout his lifetime and it was amazing how at even 96 he could easily remember people and tell you about them. At Arizona Pioneers Home, he loved being able to visit with old and new friends. He became known as the “Candy Man” because he would buy candy in bulk and pass it out to residents and staff in appreciation of their kindness to him. He especially enjoyed breakfast they served or brought to him followed by reading his paper and working the crossword puzzle.

Family and friends were loved and cherished by Mack; he missed Lora continually, enjoyed each and every day, saluted the flag, respected the United States of America and was fascinated by Arizona.

All that, he was terribly missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy (Rowe) and Dave West; granddaughter and her husband, Michele (West) and C.J. Blackwell; granddaughter, Melissa (West) O’Neil; great-grandchildren, Lily Blackwell, Sarah and T.J. O’Neil, all of Chino Valley; his nephews, Arthur and Jerry Rowe of Colorado; nieces, Shirley Fessenden of Arizona and Marilyn Weatherly of Michigan; and many extended family. He is preceded by his parents, Jake and Grace Rowe; his sister, Loma Ludwig; brothers, Chester and Floyd Rowe; nieces, Ella Mae Makinson and Judy Reed; and his beloved wife, Lora Rowe.

Private family graveside services for Mack will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Prescott in late January. A celebration of life will be held in Chino Valley in the summer depending on COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arizona Pioneers Home or Maggie’s Hospice in remembrance of Mack.

