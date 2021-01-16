Obituary: Kathy J. Machmer

Kathy J. Machmer, 74, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Kathy was born June 27, 1946, to Guy and Harriett Foley in Hartley, Iowa. In 1960, Kathy moved with her parents to Mesa, Arizona.

After graduating from Mesa High School in 1964, Kathy attended a renowned beauty school in Toronto, Ontario. Upon returning to Arizona, Kathy owned her own salon in Scottsdale, and later went on to complete barber school. In 1988, Kathy married Gerald Machmer. The couple resided in Scottsdale, with a summer home in Prescott, eventually moving to Prescott full time.

Kathy was very devoted to the Northern Arizona Veterans Administration’s volunteer service program. Kathy was the VAVS (Veterans Administration Volunteer Services) representative for several service organizations. She provided many hours of volunteer time to support the veterans at the VA in Prescott, and she was co-founder of the Prescott National Memorial Ladies, so veterans would not be alone at their “Last Tribute.” Kathy also accompanied veterans on four Honor Flights to Washington, D.C., as a guardian.

Kathy was deeply involved in several lineage service organizations. She held state offices for the Arizona Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution; she was State Librarian for one term, State Organizing Secretary for one term, and chair of several state committees. Kathy held the office of Regent for the Yavapai Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution in Prescott Valley for three terms, and she served as chair for several different committees within the Yavapai Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

Kathy’s other lineage groups included: AZ Huguenot Society, State President and State Treasurer; National Organizing Secretary General for the National Society; Hohokam Colony, New England Women’s Society, Treasurer, Arizona State Society; Territorial Chapter, Daughters Of American Colonists, Chapter Regent and State Vice Regent; Jane George Chapter, Colonial Dames 17th Century, Chapter Librarian and State Veterans Affairs Chairman; and Mayflower Society of AZ, State Secretary.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents, Guy and Harriett; and her sister, Jackie Olivia. Kathy is survived by her sister, Pat Foley; brother, Mike Foley; and many nieces and nephews. Kathy will be missed by her many friends in the Prescott area and around the state of Arizona.

Gerald and Kathy will be interned together in Clay Center, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Kathy’s memory to Northern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health System, Voluntary Service, 500 N. Highway 89, Prescott, AZ 86313.

