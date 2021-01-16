OFFERS
MLK celebration goes virtual in Prescott area

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Courier file)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: January 16, 2021 9:32 p.m.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will be virtual this year, with Parris Wallace, director of Black Phoenix Organizing Collective, speaking. The celebration will be posted and available on Facebook all day Monday, Jan. 18, at facebook.com/PrescottMLK.

Amid the pandemic and social unrest that has erupted in the U.S. and Arizona, there is light on the horizon. There are seeds of hope planted each day. However, in the face of exchanged niceties and gatherings, we still have a long way to go, the MLK Day Committee stated in a news release. Progress should not be side tracked or slowed down by the seemingly new acts of kindness that are witnessed.

In her speech, Wallace will urge all to continue to come together — virtually, physically (safely) and in our mindset to keep up the momentum to “Rise Up,” according to a news release.

To support this event and events like it, visit https://bit.ly/31WOgoJ, the news release stated.

Also Monday is a Day of Service, which is also virtual for 2021. In honor of the MLK National Day of Service, Arizona Serve is holding its annual, quad-city wide, day of community service.

The public is invited to join in eight projects across the area that will impact at least five local nonprofits and three townships directly, according to a news release. All service projects will be socially distanced and take place outdoors or virtually.

To join in, visit ArizonaServe.org to sign up or to get more information.

