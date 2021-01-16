Chino Valley resident nearly falls for elaborate scam

The Daily Courier has received calls from several quad-city area residents who have described their recent experience with what seems to be an elaborate scam over the phone.

One of those was Chino Valley resident Deborah Bolamperti, who told the Courier that on Wednesday and on Thursday, Jan. 13-14, she received two separate calls from two different men who said he was with American Publishing Company.

Both men — who even presented badge numbers and credentials — told her that she won $395,000 and asked if she was going to be home tomorrow because someone was going to deliver the prize to her.

However, the man during the second call told Bolamperti the insurance for the prize still had not been paid for and said that she would need to pay $595 for it and she would then get reimbursed.

Already suspicious, Bolamperti immediately knew it was a scam when the second man said that, at some point in time, she had instructed them to donate the prize money to the “United Negros College Fund” if she didn’t claim it. Bolamperti said this wasn’t true and ended the call and reported it to Chino Valley Police Department (CVPD).

CVPD Lt. Randy Chapman said these type of scam cold calls seem to happen somewhat frequently.

Thankfully, he also said most people hang up on them prior to handing over money or personal details. However, some people do fall for the scam and exchange money or provide personal details.

“The best way to avoid these scams is to never give out personal information to anyone who calls you,” Chapman said. “If someone is claiming they are from a financial institute, the lottery, Social Security or whatever it may be, tell them you will call them back. Call the legitimate number for this place of business and they can confirm if they were calling you or not.”

A legitimate business will never ask for you to provide payment via gift cards, law enforcement will never call you on the phone and ask you to pay a fine or go to jail, and the lottery won’t contact you to pay taxes, Chapman added.