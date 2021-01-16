OFFERS
Sat, Jan. 16
Catch 22 — Day 17: Silent Witness seeks Chino Valley woman on theft, other charges

Jennifer Crystal Acuna

Jennifer Crystal Acuna

Originally Published: January 16, 2021 9:36 p.m.

It is Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in finding Jennifer Crystal Acuna.

On Dec. 20, 2018, while making a probation arrest on another subject, Acuna was contacted with several other subjects inside a travel trailer in the Seligman area. Deputies and probation officers found dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia and marijuana plants inside the trailer.

Further investigation revealed the trailer was stolen out of Coconino County and there was a bill of sale showing that Acuna had sold the stolen trailer to a third party. Acuna was arrested and later convicted of Theft, Trafficking Stolen Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — but has since violated her probation.

photo

A tattoo on Acuna’s neck. (YCSO)

Acuna currently has a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant with a $25,000 bond. Acuna is described as a 37-year-old white woman, 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has multiple tattoos to include one on the left side of her neck that appears to be lips. Her last known address was in the Chino Valley area, but has also been known to frequent Clovis, New Mexico.

Acuna was arrested during the last running of Catch 22, but due to an error by the courts in New Mexico, she was released. The same warrant has been re-issued for her arrest.

If you provide information that leads to the arrest of No. 17 of “Catch 22” you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, you never have to give your name.     

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or visit www.ycsoaz.gov.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

