Catch 22 — Day 16: Convicted drug dealer wanted on probation violation in Yavapai County

Editor’s Note: Continuing through Jan. 22, Yavapai Silent Witness will be running its 47th annual Catch 22 program. During this period, the Courier will assist local law enforcement in highlighting one fugitive each day to garner the public’s assistance in locating these individuals so law enforcement can take them into custody.

It is day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding fugitive Jendayi Aminah McMillian.

WHAT HAPPENED

On Feb. 19, 2015, the vehicle McMillian was a passenger in was pulled over by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Interstate 40 at milepost 138 for failing to maintain a single lane and weaving repeatedly.

Upon being contacted, the driver and McMillian told the deputy they were on their way to a cancer treatment center where the driver was going for treatment.

None of the occupants knew where this center was other than in Arizona. Due to many conflicting statements, stories with no details and obvious nervousness above what would be expected during a normal traffic stop, the deputy believed the occupants of the vehicle may have been involved in criminal activity.

The deputy asked permission to search the vehicle and the driver granted it. In the center console, the deputy found tin foil with burnt heroin residue on it. The deputy then noticed the radio display in the dashboard lifted up to give access to the factory void under the dashboard.

In that void, the deputy found seven bindles of heroin.

Jackson and McMillian were arrested and charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McMillian was convicted, but has violated her probation. She now has a nationwide extraditable no bond probation violation warrant.

DESCRIPTION

McMillian is described as a 26-year-old Black female, 5-foot-6, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her last known address was in the 4700 block of Rush Springs Drive Las Vegas, Nevada.

REWARD

Anyone providing information leading to McMillian’s arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, all tips are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.