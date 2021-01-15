220 additional COVID-19 cases, 9 more confirmed deaths reported in Yavapai County overnight

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 220 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more confirmed deaths overnight, according to a news release Friday, Jan. 15.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 89,434 residents with 14,737 positive cases, 5,743 recovered, and 308 deaths.

YRMC West has 65 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 23 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports 11 COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

Across Arizona, 21,856 people were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, with 9,146 positive results and 185 additional deaths reported statewide.

Since the start of the pandemic, Arizona has reported 658,186 confirmed cases and 11,040 deaths.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.