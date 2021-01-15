OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
220 additional COVID-19 cases, 9 more confirmed deaths reported in Yavapai County overnight

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 15, 2021 1:24 p.m.

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 220 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more confirmed deaths overnight, according to a news release Friday, Jan. 15.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 89,434 residents with 14,737 positive cases, 5,743 recovered, and 308 deaths.

YRMC West has 65 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 23 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports 11 COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

STATE NUMBERS

Across Arizona, 21,856 people were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, with 9,146 positive results and 185 additional deaths reported statewide.

Since the start of the pandemic, Arizona has reported 658,186 confirmed cases and 11,040 deaths.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

