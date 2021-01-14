OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Obituary: Paul Edward Schaefer

Paul Edward Schaefer

Paul Edward Schaefer

Originally Published: January 14, 2021 6:37 p.m.

Paul Edward Schaefer, 85, passed away Jan. 7, 2021, in Prescott, Arizona, into the loving hands of God. Paul was born in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, to Leo and Magdalen Schaefer on Nov. 14, 1935. He attended high school and college in Dayton, Ohio, and served in the U.S. Air Force.

He married his first love, Mary Davis in 1958. He was, with his brother, Vern, co-owner of Glawe Tent and Awning in Dayton. In 1975, he and Mary moved to Phoenix, Arizona, and owned the Apache Awning Company until he retired in 1998.

In 1995, he married Barbara Hilton and they moved to Prescott and enjoyed their retirement together playing golf, bowling and helping others.

Paul was the most caring and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Paul was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary; and his parents. Survived by his loving wife, Barbara; his daughter, Saundra Rodriguez (Edward); his grandchildren, Magdalena, Eddie Michael and Regina Rodriguez; brother, Vernon (Freddy); sisters, Mary Upton (Lonnie) and Christina Kane; stepson, Rusty Hilton; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Margret T. Morris Care Center or Maggie’s Hospice. Funeral service will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please sign Paul’s guest book and share a memory with the family at www.ruffnerwakelin.com.

Information provided by survivors.

