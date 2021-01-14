Obituary: Ben T. Wallace

Ben Wallace beloved husband, father, musician, singer, and dear friend, “left us behind” for a better world on Dec. 26, 2020.

He is preceded in death by both parents; and his elder brother, Bob. He is survived by his wife, Terry; her three children and grandchildren; his eldest brother, Bill; younger brother, Barry; and his adopted brother, Tony Ramirez; along with a host of friends who loved him.

Ben was born and lived in Pocahontas, Arkansas, until the family moved to Long Beach, California, in 1961. Ben played trombone proficiently in Milliken H.S. marching band and in the Long Beach Jr. Concert Band. He pursued a music major at Cal State Long Beach, later singing and playing guitar in various groups and praise bands in Southern California, much later singing in the Pacific Chorale until he moved to Prescott in 2015 with his wife Terry.

Ben and Terry married in 2004 and he helped raise her three children. When the couple moved to Prescott, he reconnected with Dennis Houser once again as they had in the Pacific Chorale, joining the Prescott Chorale in 2016. He served as bass player and choir member at Grace Church and as worship leader at First Southern Baptist Church, Chino Valley, and was male lead singer of Merchants of Groove until he was called to his eternal home with our Lord.

He will be remembered as a devoted Christian, American, bus driver for CVUSD and trivia buff. Ben is best known to have a slow easy friendly manner and smile, dripping sarcasm, and hearty laugh. To those members of the Prescott Chorale, he will be remembered as the “quiet one” of great devotion. To his wife and family he will be best remembered as a Godly, loving husband and bonus dad. Around Valentine’s Day the Prescott Chorale will release its virtual recording of “If Music be the Food of Love.” It will be dedicated in memory of Ben and will be posted on the Chorale website: prescottchorale.org.

Information provided by survivors.