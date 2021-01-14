OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 14
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Ben T. Wallace
08/01/1952 — 12/26/2020

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace

Originally Published: January 14, 2021 6:40 p.m.

Ben Wallace beloved husband, father, musician, singer, and dear friend, “left us behind” for a better world on Dec. 26, 2020.

He is preceded in death by both parents; and his elder brother, Bob. He is survived by his wife, Terry; her three children and grandchildren; his eldest brother, Bill; younger brother, Barry; and his adopted brother, Tony Ramirez; along with a host of friends who loved him.

Ben was born and lived in Pocahontas, Arkansas, until the family moved to Long Beach, California, in 1961. Ben played trombone proficiently in Milliken H.S. marching band and in the Long Beach Jr. Concert Band. He pursued a music major at Cal State Long Beach, later singing and playing guitar in various groups and praise bands in Southern California, much later singing in the Pacific Chorale until he moved to Prescott in 2015 with his wife Terry.

Ben and Terry married in 2004 and he helped raise her three children. When the couple moved to Prescott, he reconnected with Dennis Houser once again as they had in the Pacific Chorale, joining the Prescott Chorale in 2016. He served as bass player and choir member at Grace Church and as worship leader at First Southern Baptist Church, Chino Valley, and was male lead singer of Merchants of Groove until he was called to his eternal home with our Lord.

He will be remembered as a devoted Christian, American, bus driver for CVUSD and trivia buff. Ben is best known to have a slow easy friendly manner and smile, dripping sarcasm, and hearty laugh. To those members of the Prescott Chorale, he will be remembered as the “quiet one” of great devotion. To his wife and family he will be best remembered as a Godly, loving husband and bonus dad. Around Valentine’s Day the Prescott Chorale will release its virtual recording of “If Music be the Food of Love.” It will be dedicated in memory of Ben and will be posted on the Chorale website: prescottchorale.org.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Allan L. Holland
Obituary: Wallace Everet Fetters
Obituary: Leslie 'Jigger' Stonehart III
Obituary: Alan P. Daurio
Obituary: Robert Wallace Lockett Jr. (Bob)

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries