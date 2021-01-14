Flags at half-staff Friday to honor ASU Police Officer Joseph Montgomery

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, to honor Arizona State University Police Officer Joseph Montgomery, who passed away after a motorcycle accident Thursday, Dec. 14.

“Arizona is deeply saddened by the loss of ASU Police Officer Joseph Montgomery,” Ducey said. “He spent 13 years with the department protecting students, faculty and the entire community. He put his life on the line to protect others, and we are grateful for his bravery, sacrifice and service."

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on Loop 101 near University Drive. Montgomery was on a motorcycle heading to the department at the time of the collision. He was taken to Banner Desert Medical Center where he later died. The department said Montgomery appears to have "struck a wall" while exiting the University ramp.

ASU Police tweeted, "Rest In Peace Officer Montgomery. Thank you for your service to our department and community. You will be greatly missed."

In a statement from the university, ASU Police Chief Michael Thompson referred to Montgomery as “a very valuable member of our department who we loved and respected highly.” Thompson said Montgomery’s hard work and dedication to the ASU community was exemplary.

Montgomery was 54-years old and a 13-year veteran of the ASU Police Department. He is survived by his wife and four children.

"Our prayers are with his wife, four children, loved ones and the ASU Police Department during this difficult time," Ducey said.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in the half-staff tribute.