OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 15
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Flags at half-staff Friday to honor ASU Police Officer Joseph Montgomery
ASU officer died after his motorcycle hit a wall on Loop 101 in Tempe

ASU Police Officer Joseph Montgomery (Courtesy/ASU Police Department)

ASU Police Officer Joseph Montgomery (Courtesy/ASU Police Department)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: January 14, 2021 6:56 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, to honor Arizona State University Police Officer Joseph Montgomery, who passed away after a motorcycle accident Thursday, Dec. 14.

“Arizona is deeply saddened by the loss of ASU Police Officer Joseph Montgomery,” Ducey said. “He spent 13 years with the department protecting students, faculty and the entire community. He put his life on the line to protect others, and we are grateful for his bravery, sacrifice and service."

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on Loop 101 near University Drive. Montgomery was on a motorcycle heading to the department at the time of the collision. He was taken to Banner Desert Medical Center where he later died. The department said Montgomery appears to have "struck a wall" while exiting the University ramp.

ASU Police tweeted, "Rest In Peace Officer Montgomery. Thank you for your service to our department and community. You will be greatly missed."

In a statement from the university, ASU Police Chief Michael Thompson referred to Montgomery as “a very valuable member of our department who we loved and respected highly.” Thompson said Montgomery’s hard work and dedication to the ASU community was exemplary.

Montgomery was 54-years old and a 13-year veteran of the ASU Police Department. He is survived by his wife and four children.

"Our prayers are with his wife, four children, loved ones and the ASU Police Department during this difficult time," Ducey said.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in the half-staff tribute.

by Arizona State University Police Department

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Why are flags at half-staff today, July 2, 2020
Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 15, 2019
Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 9, 2019
Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
Why are flags at half-staff today, March 30, 2020
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries