Jan. 14
Detectives searching for ‘chest freezer’ in human remains case

As the investigation continues in the recovery of human remains and arrest of suspect Walter Mitchell, detectives are seeking additional information from the public. YCSO Detectives are hoping to locate what is commonly known as a “chest freezer” owned by Mitchell and then sold in Chino Valley sometime between mid-November and Dec. 19, 2020. The freezer is a 1970s to early 1980s model, top loading style, and off pale yellow in color. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 14, 2021 7:12 p.m.

As the investigation continues in the recovery of human remains and arrest of suspect Walter Mitchell, detectives are seeking additional information from the public, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) press release.

Detectives are hoping to locate what is commonly known as a “chest freezer” owned by Mitchell and then sold in Chino Valley sometime between mid-November and Dec. 19, 2020. The freezer is a 1970s to early 1980s model, top loading style, and off pale yellow in color.

It is likely Mitchell advertised the freezer on Craigslist or a similar publication with the sale taking placing at a home on Reed Road in Chino Valley. Detectives would like to speak with the person or persons that bought the freezer or anyone who might have knowledge of the sale.

Authorities say they tied Mitchell to the body parts that included legs, arms and heads through tags and medical gauze that were found with the remains outside Prescott in late December.

Authorities said Mitchell moved to Arizona from the state of Washington last year. They said he owned a business that managed cadavers for research.

The remains haven’t been identified.

Mitchell, who was arraigned Wednesday, Jan. 13, in Yavapai County Superior Court on 29 counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body, remains in custody on a $250,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty, and is scheduled for another court hearing in mid-February.

If you have information on this request, please contact Detective JT Smith at 928-777-7271 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. You can also submit a tip online at yavapaisw.com.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and AP wire reports.

