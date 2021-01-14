Arizona to open 2nd state-run COVID-19 vaccination site

Arizona had the worst state COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with 1 of every 107 people diagnosed with COVID-19 from Jan. 6 to Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The rate is calculated by dividing a state's population by the number of new cases over the past week.

Arizona on Thursday reported 7,311 additional known COVID-19 cases and 182 additional deaths, increasing the state's totals to 649,040 cases and 10,855 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Arizona's vaccination program was slow to get off the ground, but officials said the first state-run large site, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, has proved to be success — administering thousands of doses daily, officials said.

The vaccination site at State Farm Stadium "has been a game changer," Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, said in a statement.

Arizona is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination program with plans that include opening another state-run site in metro Phoenix. The next vaccination site will open with daytime hours beginning Feb. 1 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium near the Phoenix-Tempe line, with registration beginning on Tuesday, the state Department of Health Services announced.

Ducey's administration on Wednesday also announced that people 65 and older starting next week can sign up to get vaccinated, mirroring updated recommendations from federal health officials.

The Department of Health Services had previously allowed vaccines for those 75 and older, with the younger groups to follow in later phases. Health officials said the latest change adds about 750,000 people to the priority vaccination list.

The state is allowing signups for the 65-and-older group beginning Tuesday, though counties can set their own prioritization rules based on how many doses they have available, officials said.

In other developments, the Department of Health Services said the state has activated a federal program to have 100 pharmacies provide vaccines over the next few weeks and eventually boost the number to more than 800 outlets.

"As the federal government ships more vaccine doses to Arizona, we will have more vaccine sites and appointments available soon," said Dr. Cara Christ, the department's director.

Arizona began its vaccination program with eligibility for front-line health care workers, emergency personnel and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Eligibility then was expanded to include law enforcement personnel, educators, child care workers and people 75 and older.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 211 new cases of COVID-19 and five more confirmed deaths overnight, according to a news release Thursday, Jan. 14.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 88,943 residents with 14,517 positive cases, 5,743 recovered, and 299 deaths.

YRMC West has 65 COVID-19 patients, and YRMC East is caring for 21 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 28 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports eight COVID-19 patients.

See related story: Yavapai County looking to secure larger vaccination sites

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

Related Stories