Update: Vaccine planning ongoing; more options in next few weeks

Yavapai County hospitals and partners are ramping up operations to assist with vaccinating the first two groups – phases 1a and 1b, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported Wednesday morning, Jan. 13.

YCCHS has databases to alert law enforcement and congregate settings of how to get registered through these partner agencies to receive their vaccinations. The registrations for these are being handled by direct email to the priority groups, not to the public at this time, said Terri Farneti, public health coordinator.

If you are a workplace or agency with staff needing to be vaccinated in either phase 1a or phase 1b, please complete this form: https://form.jotform.com/203526242875053. This gives YCCHS your contact information and number of staff to alert you to the options to get vaccinated – and so you can alert your staff.

According to ADHS, Yavapai County has received 10,400 doses of vaccine. Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports administering 3,000 doses last week to the phase 1a priority group, and plans to mobilize with over 400 doses to senior facilities not in the CDC Long-Term Care Vaccination Plan.

Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC) has also been administering vaccine – with over 600 first doses given and plans for second doses next week. Spectrum Healthcare has administered over 500 doses and continues with 200 more expected Wednesday for phase 1a and looking into offering more daily. YCCHS is continuing to vaccinate the frontline healthcare workers in the department.

As vaccine supply increases over the next week, Safeway and Fry’s will receive allocations to begin administering to adults 75 and older, with registration via the links on the COVID-19 Vaccine Information page on the YCCHS website, a news release states.

Also beginning next week, second vaccinations begin for those who received the initial dose. If you have received your vaccine, please schedule with the agency you received your first dose next week.

As more vaccine becomes available, “we will be able to provide more options and our website will be updated with that information,” Farneti reported. “For now, we are working as hard as we can to get eligible residents in phase 1a and b vaccinated in the timeliest manner possible. We urge patience as the demand for vaccine far exceeds the supply right now.”

MORE INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.