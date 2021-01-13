OFFERS
Stimulus checks arriving in form of EIP cards

What the "Economic Impact Payment" may look like when you get your stimulus check in the mail from the IRS. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: January 13, 2021 8:13 p.m.

Recently, Prescott-area residents have been receiving an Economic Impact Payment debit card in the mail from the U.S. Department of the Treasury but some of them have been wondering if this is a scam.

However, this is not a scam as the U.S Department of the Treasury announced last week that its agency and the IRS started sending approximately 8 million Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) by prepaid debit card as an alternate form of the second stimulus check. The distribution of EIP cards follows the millions of payments already made by direct deposit and the ongoing mailing of paper checks. They are a part of Treasury’s and is IRS’s plan to deliver Economic Impact Payments as rapidly as possible.

According to a Treasury Department press release, the EIP cards are safe, convenient, and secure. Cardholders can make purchases online or in stores anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted, get cash from domestic in-network ATMs, transfer funds to a personal bank account and obtain a replacement EIP card if needed without incurring any fees. They can also check their card balance online, through a mobile app, or by phone without incurring fees.

EIP cards will be sent in a white envelope that prominently displays the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal. The EIP card has the Visa name on the front of the card and the issuing bank name, MetaBank, N.A. on the back of the card. Each mailing will include instructions on how to securely activate and use the EIP card.

For more information about EIP cards, please visit EIPCard.com.

Anyone may check the status of their payment at IRS.gov/GetMyPayment.

