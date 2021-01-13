OFFERS
Obituary: Pamella Sue Young

Pamella Sue Young

Pamella Sue Young

Originally Published: January 13, 2021 7:33 p.m.

Pamella Sue Young, age 69, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, died Jan. 7, 2021, at home with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 27, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio. Pam was raised in southwestern Ohio, graduating from Northmont High School in 1969.

After her marriage in 1971, she settled in Mentor, Ohio, where she made many close friendships, especially through her association with the First Church of Christ family in Painesville, Ohio.

When her husband retired, they moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona, in 2004. She enjoyed the sunny weather, made new friends, and loved traveling to national parks and scenic towns. Arizona also provided Pam with great weather for hikes with her cairn terriers, Beamer and Maya, along with her husband, friends, and daughters. Over the years, travel became an important part of Pam’s life, with frequent trips to Sanibel Island, Hawaii, Gold Canyon, and the Grand Canyon. Additionally, cruises were one of the things she looked forward to every year. It was a blessing that, throughout her 49 years of marriage, she and her husband shared so many wonderful days together.

As a person, Pam was generous and loving. From an early age Pam loved a good giggle. Once she started, it was impossible not to join in. Her smile and laughter were contagious. She treasured her family and friends and was always there for anyone who needed someone to listen or needed a shoulder to cry on. She had a personal relationship with our Lord Jesus Christ, spending each morning reading the Bible and listening to programs from Joyce Meyer ministries.

Survivors include her husband, Philip (Skip) Young; children, TJ (Lalo Moreno) Young, and Amanda (Jason) Kopcsak; sister, Laura Doughman; and her brother, Cliff (Kathy) Doughman. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Patricia Doughman.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio, 44060. A funeral service to celebrate Pamella’s life will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Joyce Meyer Ministries ProjectGRL and the American Cancer Society. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.

Information provided by survivors.

