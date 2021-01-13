Obituary Notice: William H. Mullane Jr.
Originally Published: January 13, 2021 7:19 p.m.
William H. Mullane Jr., age 85, was born Oct. 6, 1935, in San Angelo, Texas, and passed away Jan. 6, 2021, in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 10, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 27, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: