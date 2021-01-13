OFFERS
Obituary: Carlos (Clemente) Zurita Hernandez

Originally Published: January 13, 2021 7:30 p.m.

Carlos (Clemente) Zurita Hernandez passed in peace on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the age of 71. Carlos leaves behind a large family including his loving wife, Terry Hernandez of Prescott Valley, Arizona; and five children, Dewayne Hernandez, Christina Quinones, Michelle Serrano, Carlos Hernandez Jr. and Andy Hernandez. Carlos is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and his mother, Enedina Hernandez. Carlos was preceded in death by his father, Jesus Hernandez; and his brother, Vicente Hernandez.

Carlos loved the outdoors, sports and classic cars. He often played in city league softball games. When he was not playing softball, he could be found at the bowling alley competing for the illusive ‘300’ game. Carlos shared his love of these sports with his sons, who often joined him playing softball or bowling.

Carlos found his spiritual family with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where he was an active member for many years until his health declined.

Carlos was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Avondale, Arizona, during a private service on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

Information provided by survivors.

