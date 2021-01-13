OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 13
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Betty M. Lotts

Betty M. Lotts

Betty M. Lotts

Originally Published: January 13, 2021 7:35 p.m.

Betty M. Lotts, 91, of Westlake Village, California, died Jan. 6, 2021, due to complications from pneumonia. She was born in the small eastern Washington town of LaCrosse to Robert D. Ferris, a wheat rancher, and Leslie Smith Ferris, a schoolteacher. She graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1946 in a class of 21 and then attended Washington State University.

Betty was married to Frank Malgieri of Farrell, Pennsylvania, for over 20 years before his sudden death in March 1972. They lived in Sharon, Pennsylvania, and raised four children. She was a second mom to many. All were welcome and she always was there for advice, support, pushing many to strive harder and go to college, and of course feeding them. She was determined that all of her own children would go to college, and she worked very hard and saw to it that they did.

She subsequently married Judd Lotts of Ojai, California, in 1996 and remained married to him until her death. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Frank Malgieri; a sister, Leslie Lokken; and a daughter, Kathie Malgieri Bailey from ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband, Judd Lotts; a son, Frank Malgieri and daughter-in-law, Antonia of Vacaville, California; a son, Rob Malgieri and daughter-in-law, Diane of Westlake Village, California; and a daughter, Sherry Held of Westminister, Maryland; and son-in-law, Eric. Betty is also survived by grandchildren, Zachary Malgieri and his wife, Jenna of Sacramento, California, Erin Bailey Wilson and her husband, Nathan of Salt Lake City, Utah, Alexandra Held of Claymont, Delaware, James Held of Denver, Colorado, Amy Held of Denver, Colorado, and Courtney Malgieri of North Hollywood, California. She was also able to recently meet her first great-grandchild, Henry Wilson of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Betty worked many interesting jobs, including a USO position in Fairbanks, Alaska, where she met and married her first husband, Frank Malgieri, who was an Army MP. She also worked for a number of years at Robert Hall Clothing Store in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, followed by several positions at Sharon Steel Corporation. She moved to California in 1983 and worked at several places in Orange County, Los Angeles County and Ventura County.

Music and dancing were her lifelong passions. She taught piano for many years out of her home in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She was also the organist at the Methodist Church of Farrell, Pennsylvania, for many years. Her dancing led her to meeting her second husband of 26 years, Judd Lotts, in California, both incredible ballroom dancers. They spent years in their motorhome driving around the U.S., Canada and Mexico living an incredibly fulfilled life together.

Betty retired while living in Ojai, California, and subsequently moved to Prescott, Arizona, with her husband, Judd. In June 2020, she moved to Westlake Village, California, to live in an assisted-living facility.

Per Betty’s request, there will be no funeral services. Ashes will be placed at the Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott by her family at a later date to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, Betty requested any donations be sent to The Huntsman Cancer Institute specifically for Ovarian Cancer Research. You can donate online at this web address: https://hope.huntsmancancer.org/diy/betty-lotts-ovarian-cancer-fund.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Single mom fought cancer, later helped new husband fight his
Obituary: Florence (Flo) Louise Lottes
Obituary: Patricia Ann Williamson (nee Ripple)
Obituary: Betty Jane Mathis Weingartner Crow
Obituary: Betty Lou Rieg

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries