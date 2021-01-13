Catch 22 — Day 14: Cottonwood man wanted for voyeurism, harassment

Editor’s Note: Continuing through Jan. 22, Yavapai Silent Witness will be running its 47th annual Catch 22 program. During this period, the Courier will assist local law enforcement in highlighting one fugitive each day to garner the public’s assistance in locating these individuals so law enforcement can take them into custody.

It is day 14 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today, the Clarkdale Police Department is asking for help in locating 60-year-old John Gregory Lukasik.

WHAT HAPPENED

In 2010, Lukasik took sexually explicit photographs and video recordings of two victims and displayed them on the internet on multiple sites.

Most of the photos and recordings were taken without the victims’ consent, and all were posted without consent. He was also found in possession of marijuana, possessed the equipment for propagating marijuana and possessed a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In addition, Lukasik repeatedly harassed one of the victims.

DESCRIPTION

Lukasik is described as a 60-year-old white male, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds and bald. His last known address was in Cottonwood on South 18th Street.

Lukasik has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond for nine counts of voyeurism, harassment, two counts of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

REWARD

Anyone providing information leading to Lukasik’s arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, all tips are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.