OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 13
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona reports 5,269 additional COVID-19 cases, 191 deaths

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Staff and AP reports
Originally Published: January 13, 2021 1 p.m.

Arizona on Wednesday, Jan. 13, reported over 5,600 additional COVID-19 cases and nearly 200 more deaths as hospitalization levels from the surge remain high but didn't set records.

The state Department of Health Services reported 5,629 additional known cases and 191 deaths, increasing the state's totals to 641,729 cases and 10,673 deaths since the pandemic began.

Arizona had the worst state COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with one of every 105 people being diagnosed with COVID-19 from Jan. 5 to Tuesday. The rate is calculated by dividing a state's population by the number of new cases over the past week.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, 5,055 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient beds as of Tuesday, down from Monday's record high of 5,082. There were 1,158 COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds, down from Monday's record of 1,183.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County has tested 88,405 residents with 14,306 positive cases, 5,162 recovered, and 294 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) West has 58 COVID-19 patients, and YRMC East is caring for 19 patients. The Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC) reports 29 COVID-19 hospitalizations, while the Prescott VA reports nine COVID-19 patients.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-19 Dashboard: Yavapai County has recorded 336 confirmed cases
127 additional COVID-19 cases, 3 confirmed deaths reported in Yavapai County overnight
COVID surge continues with 127 virus deaths, 7,206 cases in Arizona; 3 deaths, 189 cases in Yavapai
609 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 confirmed death in Yavapai County over weekend
Oct. 16 COVID-19 update: US climbs toward third peak
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries