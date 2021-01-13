Arizona reports 5,269 additional COVID-19 cases, 191 deaths

Arizona on Wednesday, Jan. 13, reported over 5,600 additional COVID-19 cases and nearly 200 more deaths as hospitalization levels from the surge remain high but didn't set records.

The state Department of Health Services reported 5,629 additional known cases and 191 deaths, increasing the state's totals to 641,729 cases and 10,673 deaths since the pandemic began.

Arizona had the worst state COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with one of every 105 people being diagnosed with COVID-19 from Jan. 5 to Tuesday. The rate is calculated by dividing a state's population by the number of new cases over the past week.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, 5,055 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient beds as of Tuesday, down from Monday's record high of 5,082. There were 1,158 COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds, down from Monday's record of 1,183.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County has tested 88,405 residents with 14,306 positive cases, 5,162 recovered, and 294 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) West has 58 COVID-19 patients, and YRMC East is caring for 19 patients. The Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC) reports 29 COVID-19 hospitalizations, while the Prescott VA reports nine COVID-19 patients.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.